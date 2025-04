Photo : Getty Images Bank

The 2025 Seoul Half Marathon will take place Sunday, leading to traffic restrictions in downtown Seoul.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Thursday that the event will start at 8 a.m. at Gwanghwamun Square and continue on to Yeouido Park and Sangam Peace Square.Access to major roads in downtown Seoul will be restricted from 5:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.More information on the 2025 Seoul Half Marathon is available from the 120 Dasan Call Center or the event’s official website(www.seoulhalfmarathon.com).Now in its ninth year, the Seoul Half Marathon is the largest single half marathon event in South Korea, with 22-thousand participants in either the half course or the ten-kilometer course.