Acting President’s Budget Speech Faces DP Jeers amid Speculation about Presidential Run

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Acting President Han Duck-soo delivered a speech before the National Assembly in which he urged its members to act promptly to pass his extra budget proposal, citing uncertainties in the global economy. Amid speculation that he might run for president, he was shouted down by Democratic Party lawmakers, who are increasingly uneasy about that possibility.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Addressing the lawmakers, acting President Han Duck-soo called for the swift parliamentary passage of the supplementary budget proposal, stressing that time is of the essence.Han made the appeal Thursday in a budget speech before parliament, the first by an acting president since 1979.[Sound bite: Acting President Han Duck-soo (Korean-English)]"I stand before you to explain to the National Assembly and the people about the government's first supplementary budget for 2025 and ask for your cooperation."Led by the acting president, the government drafted an extra budget worth 12-point-two trillion won, or around eight-and-a half billion U.S. dollars, earlier this month.He called for support, saying the extra spending will ensure the nation’s survival in the global trade war and in the technological competition in the AI industry.Right from the beginning however, the acting president’s words were met by jeers and protests by Democratic Party lawmakers who suspect his recent appearances are a prelude to a presidential run.[Sound bite: Democratic Party lawmakers (Korean-English)]“The acting insurrectionist should resign!”As the Democratic Party grows more and more anxious that Han might run for president in the June 3 election, Speaker Woo Won-shik during the session rebuked the acting president for nominating two new Constitutional Court justices.People Power Party lawmakers in the plenary chamber protested the speaker’s remarks and expressed support for Han.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News