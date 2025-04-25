Finance Minister Holds Talks with Chinese, Polish Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok held a series of meetings with finance ministers from major countries and presidents of international organizations to discuss economic cooperation.Choi, who’s currently in the U.S. to attend the Group of 20(G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, met with his Chinese counterpart, Lan Fo’an, and called for Beijing’s interest and cooperation for the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation finance ministers’ meeting, which South Korea will chair this year.Choi also met with World Bank President Ajay Banga and discussed ways to expand cooperation in the digital sector, including the establishment of a digital knowledge center at the World Bank’s South Korean office, as well as the establishment of a South Korean digital trust fund.Seoul’s finance minister then met with Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański to discuss ways to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as economic cooperation.On the first day of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, a session was held on the topic of global economic and financial sector issues.At the session, Choi suggested areas that the G20 member countries could discuss in response to the growing global economic risks.