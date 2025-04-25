Menu Content

Acting President Calls for Thorough Response to Prevent Further Damage from Wildfires

Written: 2025-04-24 17:14:25Updated: 2025-04-24 17:36:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called for a thorough response to prevent additional damage from the recent wildfires in the country’s southeast.

Presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Thursday, Han stressed the need for proactive preventive measures ahead of the annual season for storms and floods.

The acting president said there is a high risk of soil erosion and landslides during torrential rain in regions where the fires have weakened the ground’s surface and destroyed vegetation.

Han also urged the interior ministry to cooperate closely with Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and the Community Chest of Korea to deliver donations within the month to local residents displaced during the fires.

The acting president promised action to restore the damaged areas and introduce comprehensive steps to better respond to climate change, revive local economies and protect ecosystems.
