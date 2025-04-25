KOSPI Finishes Lower as Investors Await US Tariff Talks

The KOSPI closed slightly lower Thursday as investors awaited U.S. tariff talks amid rising concerns about economic growth.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped three-point-23 points, or zero-point-13 percent, to close at two-thousand-522-point-33 and traded within a narrow range throughout the day’s session.
Investor sentiment weakened after data showed that GDP unexpectedly shrank zero-point-two percent in the first quarter amid domestic political turmoil and U.S. tariff concerns, with attention now focused on Washington during its 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, as South Korea seeks a swift resolution on auto tariffs, shipbuilding and energy cooperation, among other pressing issues.
Tech shares lost ground, weighing on the index, with Samsung Electronics finishing unchanged and SK hynix falling one-point-49 percent, while in other sectors, battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped two-point-15 percent and steelmaker POSCO Holdings slid one-point-15 percent.
Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ remained flat at 726-point-08 points.