KOSPI Finishes Lower as Investors Await US Tariff Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The KOSPI closed slightly lower Thursday as investors awaited U.S. tariff talks amid rising concerns about economic growth.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped three-point-23 points, or zero-point-13 percent, to close at two-thousand-522-point-33 and traded within a narrow range throughout the day’s session.Investor sentiment weakened after data showed that GDP unexpectedly shrank zero-point-two percent in the first quarter amid domestic political turmoil and U.S. tariff concerns, with attention now focused on Washington during its 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, as South Korea seeks a swift resolution on auto tariffs, shipbuilding and energy cooperation, among other pressing issues.Tech shares lost ground, weighing on the index, with Samsung Electronics finishing unchanged and SK hynix falling one-point-49 percent, while in other sectors, battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped two-point-15 percent and steelmaker POSCO Holdings slid one-point-15 percent.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ remained flat at 726-point-08 points.