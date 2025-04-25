Menu Content

Land Prices Rise 0.5% Nationwide in Q1

Written: 2025-04-24 17:41:26Updated: 2025-04-24 17:42:59

Land prices nationwide rose zero-point-five percent during the first quarter.

According to data from the land ministry on Thursday, the point-five-percent increase in the country's land value between January and March is down zero-point-06 percentage point from the point-56-percent growth the previous quarter.

By month, land prices have continued to rise for 25 consecutive months, starting from March 2023 

The capital Seoul posted the biggest price increase of zero-point-eight percent among the nation's 17 major cities and provinces, followed by Gyeonggi Province at point-57 percent and Busan at point-33 percent.

Seoul's Gangnam District recorded the highest one-point-three-percent jump among 252 cities, counties and districts nationwide, trailed behind by Cheoin District in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province at one-point-26 percent amid a project to establish a major semiconductor cluster.

Meanwhile, land transaction volume during the first quarter dropped two-point-six percent on-year to around 285-point-eight square kilometers.
