Land Prices Rise 0.5% Nationwide in Q1

Land prices nationwide rose zero-point-five percent during the first quarter.According to data from the land ministry on Thursday, the point-five-percent increase in the country's land value between January and March is down zero-point-06 percentage point from the point-56-percent growth the previous quarter.By month, land prices have continued to rise for 25 consecutive months, starting from March 2023The capital Seoul posted the biggest price increase of zero-point-eight percent among the nation's 17 major cities and provinces, followed by Gyeonggi Province at point-57 percent and Busan at point-33 percent.Seoul's Gangnam District recorded the highest one-point-three-percent jump among 252 cities, counties and districts nationwide, trailed behind by Cheoin District in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province at one-point-26 percent amid a project to establish a major semiconductor cluster.Meanwhile, land transaction volume during the first quarter dropped two-point-six percent on-year to around 285-point-eight square kilometers.