Photo : YONHAP News

Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was nominated in two categories at the 2025 American Music Awards(AMAs).According to the AMAs' official website on Wednesday, Rosé and Bruno Mars' collab "APT." was nominated in the Collaboration of the Year category, while Rosé herself was named a nominee for Favorite K-Pop Artist.While the BLACKPINK member is the only K-pop artist to be nominated in two or more categories this year, boy band BTS members Jimin and RM, as well as groups Stray Kids and ATEEZ were nominated in the Favorite K-Pop Artist section."APT.," a song inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, had remained on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for 26 consecutive weeks since its release last October, the longest record to be held by a female K-pop artist.The 2025 AMAs are set to be held in Las Vegas on May 26.