1 Out of 3 Women in S. Korea Experienced Assault or Harassment At Least Once in Lifetime

Written: 2025-04-24 18:58:16Updated: 2025-04-24 19:07:23

Photo : YONHAP News

One out of every three women in South Korea have experienced assault or harassment or by a spouse, ex-partner or stranger at least once in their lifetime.

According to results from a survey of seven-thousand-27 women between last September and November as released by the gender equality ministry on Thursday, 36-point-one percent of respondents said they had experienced such violence at least once.

When eliminating the new category of stalking compared to the previous 2021 poll, 35-point-eight percent said they had at least one-time experience, up zero-point-nine percentage point from three years earlier.

Seven-point-six percent said they were a victim of violence during the past year, up one-point-four percentage point from 2021.

Sexual abuse was the most prevalent at 53-point-nine percent, followed by emotional abuse at 49-point-three percent, and acts of physical violence at 43-point-eight percent.

Fifty-one-point-six percent said the South Korean society was not safe in terms of violence, compared to 20-point-nine percent who said it was.
