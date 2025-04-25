Seoul Apartment Sale Prices Continue to Rise for 12th Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Sale prices of apartment units in Seoul continued to rise for the 12th consecutive week.According to the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, apartment unit prices in the capital jumped zero-point-08 percent on-week during the third week of April, continuing growth for the 12th week straight.Among the three affluent southeastern districts of Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa, prices increased zero-point-18 percent in the latter two, while prices in Gangnam rose zero-point-13 percent.Prices in the districts of Seongdong, Mapo, Yongsan, Yangcheon and Gangdong also surpassed the city average, ranging from zero-point-11 to zero-point-17 percent.While prices surged zero-point-02 percent throughout Seoul and the surrounding capital area, prices outside the region fell zero-point-04 percent.Amid anticipation surrounding relocation of the presidential office to the administrative city of Sejong, prices in the central city expanded gains from zero-point-04 percent the previous week to zero-point-23 percent.