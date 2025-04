Photo : KBS News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States and South Korea had a “very successful” meeting on Thursday, after the two nations held high-profile trade talks in Washington.Bessent made the statement while addressing reporters on Thursday at the White House, saying the U.S. may be moving faster than he thought and that it will discuss technical terms as early as next week.The secretary said the South Korean officials came to the table with their A game and that the U.S. will see if the country follows through.Bessent offered no other details about the talks.Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met for around an hour on Thursday with a South Korean delegation led by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun.