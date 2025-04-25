Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, US to Hold KIDD Defense Talks Next Week

Written: 2025-04-25 10:13:40Updated: 2025-04-25 13:58:39

S. Korea, US to Hold KIDD Defense Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold their regular defense talks in Washington next week.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday that the South Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) is set to take place at the Pentagon next Thursday and Friday, adding that there will be a joint press statement after the meeting. 

KIDD is a high-level consultative meeting established in 2011 to ensure timely and effective security discussions between the two nations. 

The upcoming KIDD gathering will be the first since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

The meeting will address policy coordination for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, and deterring and responding to the North’s nuclear and missile threats. 

The two sides will also discuss ways to strengthen the combined defense posture and other pending issues, including the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >