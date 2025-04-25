NYT: US Pressing S. Korea, Japan to Commit to Alaska Gas Project

Photo : YONHAP News

A group at the White House is reportedly pressing South Korea and Japan to make a formal commitment within the next few weeks to a natural gas project in Alaska.According to the New York Times on Thursday, the National Energy Dominance Council advising U.S. President Donald Trump on energy policy is seeking to convene officials from the trade ministries of South Korea and Japan for a summit in Alaska on June 3.Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said proponents of the Alaska project want to be able to announce at the summit that they have received signed letters of intent from the two allies to invest in the project.Last month Taiwan’s state oil and gas company, CPC, signed a letter of intent with the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, expressing an intent to buy liquefied natural gas(LNG) and invest in Alaska LNG.The purpose of the 44 billion dollar project is to build a 13-hundred-kilometer pipeline stretching from north of the Arctic Circle to southern Alaska.The project, first proposed more than a decade ago, was considered to have little chance of success, but Trump has been actively pushing for it since he took office.