Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided to reopen the stock manipulation case against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office said Friday that it made the decision in light of the need to investigate further and look at other people connected with the case, since the Supreme Court recently upheld the convictions of nine people involved in the stock manipulation scheme.In October last year, the prosecution decided not to indict Kim after looking into the allegations against her, concluding she did not know her accounts were used for stock manipulation purposes.Despite the latest decision, the prosecution dismissed calls to reopen the investigation concerning the luxury handbag Kim accepted as a gift when she was first lady.