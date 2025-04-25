Gallup: Lee Jae-myung Leads Presidential Race with 38%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election.In a survey of one-thousand-five adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 38 percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, a figure unchanged from the previous poll.Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon came in second with eight percent, followed by former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo with seven percent.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not said he will run, were tied for fourth place at six percent.New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok secured support from two percent of the respondents.Approval ratings for political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 42 percent of the vote, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 34 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.