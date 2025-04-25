Menu Content

US Trade Representative to Visit S. Korea in Mid-May

Written: 2025-04-25 12:03:30Updated: 2025-04-25 12:36:37

US Trade Representative to Visit S. Korea in Mid-May

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who oversees U.S. trade negotiations, will visit South Korea next month. 

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Thursday that Greer will visit South Korea in mid-May, after the “two-plus-two talks” involving the top finance and trade officials of the two nations in Washington. 

The minister said Seoul and Washington have agreed to continue talks with a focus on tariffs, nontariff measures, economic security, investment and foreign exchange policies, adding that the two sides will conduct an interim review of those discussions in high-level talks during Greer’s visit.

The top trade officials of South Korea and the U.S. plan to hold talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Trade Ministers’ Meeting, set for May 15 and 16 in South Korea. 

As South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to craft a package of deals on tariffs and economic cooperation before July 8 and to continue related talks, Greer’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the two nations to conduct an interim review of the negotiations.
