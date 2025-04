Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States discussed foreign exchange policy during their high-profile trade talks in Washington, with details to be discussed in working-level talks later.Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok revealed the information Thursday in a press briefing on the “two-plus-two” trade talks involving the top finance and trade officials from both nations.Choi said the two sides agreed that South Korea’s finance ministry and the U.S. Treasury Department will hold separate discussions on currency policy, adding that they are likely to hold working-level talks soon.He said they did not discuss the issue in detail during Thursday’s talks, which is why they are holding separate working-level talks.A ministry official also said there were no discussions on the matters to be addressed, adding that the agenda will be decided at the working level.