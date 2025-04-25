SKT Offers to Replace USIM Cards for All Customers after Data Breach

Photo : KBS

Telecommunications provider SK Telecom(SKT) has offered to replace USIM cards at no cost for all its customers, roughly 23 million people, in the wake of the hacking incident that compromised the USIM information of its subscribers.SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang said Friday during a briefing that the company will provide this service for any of its customers, after apologizing for the privacy breach.The firm said it decided to do so amid growing calls from customers for additional options apart from its USIM protection service and its fraud detection system.The head of the company’s infrastructure engineering division, Lee Jong-hoon, said replacing USIM cards is a fundamental step in response to the latest information leak, adding that the company will devise measures to prevent a recurrence based on the findings of a government-civilian investigation.SKT will begin offering the USIM replacement service at 10 a.m. Monday.