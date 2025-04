Photo : YONHAP News

A legal basis has been established to allow dog and cat owners to bring their pets into restaurants that meet certain sanitary and safety standards.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it will issue on Friday an advance notice of revisions to the enforcement ordinance of the Food Sanitation Act to make this possible.Once the changes take effect, cats and dogs will be allowed into pet-friendly restaurants that meet certain criteria, including the presence of fences to block access to kitchens and food storage containers, as well as chairs exclusively for animals and fixtures where leashes can be attached.The restaurants will also be required to put up notices advising customers that they welcome pets.They will also have to alert customers that entry will be restricted for dogs or cats that have not been vaccinated.