Photo : YONHAP News

Large-scale rallies and a lantern festival to mark Buddha’s Birthday, which falls May 5, are scheduled to take place in Seoul this weekend.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that demonstrations are expected in Seoul’s downtown areas and the Gangnam area on Saturday.Demonstrators are set to gather near Gwanghwamun Square and Deoksu Palace in central Seoul, while in the Gangnam area, rallies are scheduled around Seoul National University of Education and the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.Police will control traffic in parts of Jongno District due to the annual Lotus Lantern Festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday.