Trump: US Will Not Make Military Issues Subject to Tariff Deals

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is not going to make military issues subject to any trade deals, hinting that his country will negotiate defense costs and tariffs separately in its talks with South Korea.Trump made the remark Thursday in Washington during a meeting with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.Trump also said the United States has been “ripped off” like no country in the history of the world for 45 or 50 years and countries have gotten rich by doing so, as he talked about tariff negotiations.Trump went on to say that the U.S. virtually took care of the military for certain countries and then didn’t get treated fairly on trade.His remarks suggest that he will separate tariff negotiations from discussions on how to share costs for the upkeep of U.S. forces in South Korea.The defense cost-sharing issue was not discussed during trade talks between South Korean and U.S. officials in Washington earlier on Thursday.