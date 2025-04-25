Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-President Moon Denounces Indictment, Politicization of Prosecution

Written: 2025-04-25 15:41:21Updated: 2025-04-25 19:11:07

Ex-President Moon Denounces Indictment, Politicization of Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has denounced the prosecution for indicting him on bribery charges, saying it acted unfairly.

Moon made the remarks Friday when he met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik ahead of a ceremony to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration from the April 27 inter-Korean summit.

The former president said it seemed that prosecutors must have been pushing toward a predetermined conclusion, since the indictment came while he was coordinating views and holding consultations with the prosecution. 

He called it a clear case of abuse of prosecutorial power and said he will focus on alerting the public to the politicization of the prosecution, in addition to proving his innocence. 

Moon then urged parliament to work closely with the incoming government to promptly stabilize the nation and the economy, expressing concerns over the launch of a new government without a presidential transition committee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >