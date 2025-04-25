Menu Content

Seoul Central District Court Assigns Ex-Pres. Moon's Bribery Case of Criminal Division

Written: 2025-04-25 15:57:55Updated: 2025-04-25 16:06:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday assigned the bribery case of former President Moon Jae-in to its criminal division that handles election and corruption cases. 

Senior judge Lee Hyun-bok will oversee the case of the former president who was indicted on Thursday without detention in a bribery case concerning his former son-in-law, surnamed Seo.

Lee, who had served as a judge of the Seoul Central District Court and the director of public relations of the Supreme Court, is regarded to be well-versed in the law and a good listener with strong opinions.

Prosecutors believe that some 217 million won, or about 152-thousand U.S. dollars, that Seo received in the form of salary and housing from the Thailand-based budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet was a bribe.

The former son-in-law was appointed executive director at the airline after the company’s founder, former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, was appointed head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in March 2018 when Moon was president.

Prosecutors suspect that Lee obtained his appointment in exchange for hiring Seo.
