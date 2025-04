Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it carried out a joint security drill to be prepared for acts of terror ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju in October.The Office for Government Policy Coordination said Friday that it carried out the joint drill from Monday to Friday at its counterterrorism training ground in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.Some 150 personnel from eight agencies took part in the drill, including the National Intelligence Service, the Presidential Security Service, the defense ministry, the Korean National Police Agency and the Korea Coast Guard.