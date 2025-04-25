Ex-Pres. Moon: Martial Law Incident Was Culmination of S. Korea's Regression

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in says ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s December 3 martial law declaration was the culmination of South Korea’s regression.Moon made the remark on Friday in a speech at a ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration from the April 27 inter-Korean summit.The former president said when looking at the past, it has become the fate of Democratic Party- backed governments to correct the regression and incompetence left behind by conservative governments and get the nation to move forward again.Regarding the upcoming presidential elections, Moon criticized campaign pledges by some presidential primary candidates of the People Power Party who stressed the need for South Korea’s nuclear armament.He also harshly denounced the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s policies on foreign affairs, saying the administration had destroyed the balanced diplomacy that previous governments had succeeded.Moon then stressed the need to revive the inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19, 2018 in order to avoid the risk of military conflicts.