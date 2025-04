Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed nearly one percent higher Friday as investors weighed the results of the first round of South Korea’s tariff talks with the U.S.The KOSPI gained 23-point-97 points, or zero-point-95 percent, to close at two-thousand-546-point-three.During the first round of talks in Washington, South Korea and the U.S. agreed to seek a deal before the pause on reciprocal tariffs ends in early July.Tech shares led the gains, with SK hynix rising three-point-42 percent and LG Electronics one-point-85 percent, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was up seven-point-18 percent and Hanwha Ocean was up eleven-point-12 percent ahead of a visit by U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained three-point-61 points, or zero-point-five percent, to close at 729-point-69.