Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik called for minimal management of inter-Korean ties which have reached their lowest point, to prevent further deterioration.At a ceremony on Friday to mark the seventh anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration between then-leaders of the two Koreas, Woo said no crisis can be managed and no peace established without dialogue.The speaker urged to expedite the resumption of inter-Korean talks and to prevent the possibility of an accidental military clash between the two sides by restoring the 2018 military agreement.Woo emphasized that both Koreas should halt their respective propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts near the border, as they threaten the livelihoods and security of South Koreans, especially those living in border areas.The speaker also urged North Korea to return to dialogue and honor the spirit of past agreements between the two sides.