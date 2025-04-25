S. Korea, US Complete 'Iron Mace' Tabletop Exercise Integrating Conventional, Nuclear Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States completed a combined tabletop military exercise integrating Seoul's conventional and Washington's nuclear capabilities against North Korea's increasing security threats.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the five-day "Iron Mace " training led by Seoul's Strategic Command, in line with the allies' Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) guidelines, ended on Friday.The participants discussed ways to strengthen extended deterrence, such as joint planning procedures for South Korean conventional capabilities to support U.S. nuclear strategic operations during contingency.The inaugural round of the tabletop drill was held in August last year.Prior to the exercise, the attendees also took part in the two sides' first-ever "nuclear weapon effects course," aimed at enhancing knowledge and technical capabilities to effectively conduct operations in a nuclear environment.The two sides intend to conduct another round of "Iron Mace" exercise during the second half of the year.