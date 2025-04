Photo : YONHAP News / UPI

U.S. President Donald Trump says his government is not going to discuss military issues in its trade negotiations.Speaking to reporters on Thursday after a meeting with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump hinted that the thorny defense cost sharing issue will not be dealt with in the tariff talks.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We’ve taken care of their militaries, and military is another subject we talk about. We're not going to make that subject to any of the deals, but you know, you know the same countries that I do, where we virtually take care of their military and then don't get treated fairly on trade."During trade talks between South Korean and American officials in Washington earlier on Thursday, the two sides did not touch upon the issue of how to share costs for the upkeep of U.S. forces in South Korea.