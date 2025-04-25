Court Upholds 2.5-Yr. Prison Term for Singer Kim Ho-joong over Hit-and-Run Conviction

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court upheld the conviction of singer Kim Ho-joong with a prison term of two-and-a-half years over a hit-and-run accident in which he admitted he was driving under the influence.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday upheld Kim's conviction and sentence under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes for causing injury by reckless driving and fleeing the scene without taking action.A two-year sentence for Lee Kwang-deuk, head of Kim's management agency, and an 18-month sentence for an executive identified by the surname Jeon were upheld on charges of involvement in a cover-up.A suspended sentence of one year was upheld for Kim's assistant who falsely confessed to the crime, identified by the surname Jang.The singer was indicted after crashing into a stationary taxi in Seoul's Gangnam District last May while driving drunk and initially fleeing the scene.Kim admitted to drunk driving ten days later, but the prosecution removed the charge as his blood alcohol level at the time of the accident could not be verified.