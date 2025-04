Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization will operate a tour bus that introduces the province's major tourist attractions until late November.The "Easy to Enjoy Gyeonggi," or "EG Tour" program targeting foreign tourists has been running since 2017.This year's program comprises six travel routes, including the Suwon-Yongin route that makes stops at the Korean Folk Village, the Icheon-Yeoju route involving the Royal Tomb of King Sejong the Great, and the Paju route that visits the Demilitarized Zone.All six routes depart from various locations in Seoul for a one-day course.Ticket prices range from 65 to 77 U.S. dollars for an adult.