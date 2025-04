Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent has given a positive assessment of the "two-plus-two" trade talks with South Korea on Thursday involving U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun.According to the Treasury Department's press release on Friday, Bessent thanked the ministers for their efforts to balance the bilateral relationship by reducing trade barriers and increasing South Korean investment in the U.S.The secretary welcomed Seoul's fast and positive engagement with Washington following U.S. President Donald Trump's call with acting President Han Duck-soo on April 8.Bessent was encouraged by their discussions that were focused on an expanded equilibrium, which encourages rather than restricts trade.The two sides reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations and agreed to further productive discussions, including talks on tariff policy.