Ministers Agree on Importance of 'Expedient, Meaningful Progress' in Trade

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have agreed on the importance of achieving "expedient and meaningful progress" toward reciprocal and balanced trade between the two countries.In a press release on Friday, the Office of the USTR said Thursday's discussions that followed the "two-plus-two" dialogue also involving the finance ministers were "productive."It also added that during the talks, Greer underscored the priorities of the Trump administration's America First Trade Policy.The ministers discussed next steps between the two sides and instructed their teams to engage in technical discussions next week.Greer also mentioned that he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting to be held in May on South Korea's southernmost Jeju Island.In a separate email statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the USTR office said the U.S. was in continued talks with Japan and other countries to either exempt or reduce the existing ten-percent tariff.