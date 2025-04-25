Acting President Han Calls for 'Mature Democracy' amid Election Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called for efforts to achieve a more mature democracy in South Korea.In a congratulatory message at a national breakfast prayer meeting Saturday, Han said South Korea must faithfully pass down the values of liberal democracy to future generations. His message was read by Deputy Veterans Minister Lee Hee-wan.Han's remarks come amid speculation that he may run in the June presidential election following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han has so far declined to comment on a possible candidacy.He said the April 19 Revolution remains a proud milestone in democracy, not only for South Korea but for the world, noting its inscription in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register last year.The 1960 movement was sparked by public outrage over election fraud by the Rhee Syng-man government.Nationwide protests culminated on April 19, leading to Rhee’s resignation after 12 years in power.Han expressed hope that South Korea will grow into a nation that leads the world in politics, the economy, and society by uniting its people.