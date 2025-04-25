N. Korean Leader Attends Ceremony to Launch 5,000-Ton Destroyer

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to launch a five-thousand-ton-class destroyer for the country's navy.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the event was held at a shipyard in the western port city of Nampho the previous day, marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Revolutionary Army.Kim assessed that the destroyer is a breakthrough in the modernization of maritime power, as it is equipped with antiaircraft, antiship, antisubmarine, antiballistic missile capabilities, and weapons systems that can maximize the land-based strike operational capability.The KCNA said the vessel is named Choe Hyon, after a deceased North Korean anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter, and the regime leader added he anticipates the destroyer to be dispatched in naval operations starting early next year.Kim also announced plans to construct more warships of the "Choe Hyon class," larger cruisers, various types of escort ships, as well as to develop nuclear-powered submarines in the future.