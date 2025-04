The Seoul Forest Jazz Festival 2025 will be held at Seoul Forest Park in the capital city's Seongdong District in September.According to the festival's secretariat, the three-day event is scheduled to begin on September 19.While sales of early bird blind tickets began on Tuesday, organizers plan to announce the dates for official ticket sales and the first-round lineup of performers, including international artists.This year's festival, marking its ninth, will be held under the theme of "Nature, Music and Love," allowing festivalgoers to enjoy the nature and the music genre of jazz in an urban setting.While much of the performances will be open to the paying audience, free performances and a pet zone will also be open to the general public.