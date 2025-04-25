Menu Content

Zelenskyy Claims Detection of US Parts in N. Korean Ballistic Missile in Russia's Kyiv Strike

Written: 2025-04-26 15:08:21Updated: 2025-04-26 15:16:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the discovery of U.S. parts in a North Korean ballistic missile that was used during a Russian airstrike.

Zelenskyy posted on X on Friday that amid an ongoing investigation into the missile Russia fired toward Kyiv the previous day, it is clear that the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea.

The Ukrainian president claimed the missile attack in Kyiv, which reportedly killed at least 12 civilians, contained at least 116 parts procured from other countries, and that most of them were manufactured by an American firm.

Zelenskyy's comment was in apparent attempt to highlight that U.S.-made parts ended up in the hands of the North Koreans in violation of global sanctions against the regime.

The Ukrainian leader claimed that Pyongyang and others continue to produce such missiles and that Moscow imports such weaponry for use in Europe due to lack of pressure from the international community.
