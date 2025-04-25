US Expert Says N. Korea's Command, Weapons Quality Improved in Ukraine War

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. expert on North Korea assessed that the regime's command and control system and quality of weapons significantly improved after the regime deployed troops in support of Russia in its military offensive in Ukraine.During an online conversation hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) on Friday, CSIS senior fellow Joseph Bermudez said while the efficacy of the North Korean troops is set to improve over the next several years, the extent remains to be seen.Bermudez said the North's command and control system has improved in the Russia-Ukraine war, especially among the regime's lower-level leadership, who are the actual military operators in combat.The senior fellow also cited improvements in the deployment density of the North's combat units, small-sized and suicide attack drones, and understanding of combat method in electronic warfare.Bermudez advised militaries in South Korea and the United States to better prepare for the North's GPS jamming attacks, high-intensity artillery and missile usage, and massive deployment of its special units.