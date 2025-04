Photo : KBS News

The main wildfire in Inje County, Gangwon Province, was fully extinguished Sunday after burning for approximately 20 hours.According to the Korea Forestry Service, the fire, which ignited at 1:18 p.m. Saturday on a mountain in Inje, was fully contained by 9 a.m. Sunday.Forestry authorities deployed an aerial firefighting team and a specialized wildfire suppression unit after sunset on Saturday, containing 98 percent of the fire as of 4 a.m. Sunday through overnight firefighting operations.At sunrise on Sunday, authorities deployed helicopters to successfully extinguish the main blaze.Forestry officials plan to continue mop-up operations and monitoring for remaining embers, using 13 helicopters, as strong wind advisories remain in effect for the area.An estimated 73 hectares of land have been affected by the wildfire, with no reported casualties or property damage.