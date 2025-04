Photo : KBS News

The funeral Mass for Pope Francis was held on Saturday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.The Mass began at 5 p.m. Korea time, as Pope Francis' simple wooden coffin, adorned with a large cross, was carried into the square.The service lasted approximately two hours and was attended by a multitude of mourners, including world leaders, pilgrims, and prelates.Following the Mass, Pope Francis was laid to rest at St. Mary Major Basilica, where his tomb bears the simple inscription "Franciscus," his name in Latin.He is the first pope in 122 years to be buried outside the Vatican.The leader of the Catholic Church passed away on Monday at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke.The secretive conclave to elect his successor is expected to begin between May 5 and 10.