Photo : KBS News

The Democratic Party (DP) is set to finalize its candidate for the June 3 presidential election.On Sunday, the DP will hold the fourth and final round of its primary race for the presidential nomination, covering the capital region, Gangwon Province, and Jeju Island.The results of the four-day vote by party members will be announced Sunday afternoon at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.Additionally, the results of a public opinion survey, which will account for 50 percent of the final outcome, will be revealed during the final primary.Former DP Chair Lee Jae-myung is currently leading the race with a cumulative vote share of 89-point-04 percent after three rounds of primaries.Trailing behind are Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon with six-point-54 percent and former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo with four-point-42 percent.