Photo : KBS News

A South Korean soldier accidentally discharged a machine gun toward North Korea at the inter-Korean border last week.According to the military on Sunday, the soldier mistakenly fired a single round from a K6 heavy machine gun at around 6 a.m. Wednesday from a guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.The military believes the round did not reach North Korea, as it passed through a reinforced door and lost velocity.The South Korean military stated that it immediately notified North Korea of the incident via broadcasts and has yet to observe any unusual activity from the North Korean military.