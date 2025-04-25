Russia Confirms N. Korean Troop Deployment in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's top military official has confirmed for the first time that North Korea deployed troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, made the confirmation as the Kremlin released details of his videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.In a transcript of the videoconference posted on the Kremlin's website, Gerasimov stated that North Korean troops took part in the liberation of the Kursk region and provided significant assistance to Russia's army in defeating Ukrainian forces.He added that soldiers and officers of the North Korean Army carried out combat missions alongside Russian servicemen, demonstrating high levels of professionalism, fortitude, courage and heroism in repelling the Ukrainian offensive.Gerasimov also noted that North Korean troop support was provided in accordance with the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.