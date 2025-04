Photo : KBS News

The Democratic Party(DP) has chosen former party leader Lee Jae-myung as its candidate in the snap presidential election slated for June 3.The DP announced the decision Sunday at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, after a two-week primary race.Lee secured the nomination with 89-point-77 percent of all votes cast in the primary race, after sweeping victories in all four rounds.This marks the highest figure ever recorded in a presidential primary among DP-affiliated candidates since 1987.Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon came in second with six-point-87 percent of the vote, followed by former Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo of South Gyeongsang Province with three-point-36 percent.