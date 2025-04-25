Menu Content

Realmeter: Lee Jae-myung Maintains Lead in Presidential Race with 48.5%

Written: 2025-04-28 09:20:04Updated: 2025-04-28 13:27:32

Realmeter: Lee Jae-myung Maintains Lead in Presidential Race with 48.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election. 

In a survey of one-thousand-505 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 48-point-five percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, down one-point-seven percentage points from the previous poll. 

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo came in second with 13-point-four percent, followed by former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo with ten-point-two percent. 

Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon received support from nine-point-seven percent of respondents, while four-point-four percent supported New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok. 

Approval ratings for political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead at 46-point-eight percent, while the People Power Party trailed behind at 34-point-six percent.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
