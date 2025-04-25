Axios: Trump Administration Preparing for Potential Talks with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The Trump administration has reportedly been holding discussions and consulting outside experts quietly as it considers resuming dialogue with North Korea.The U.S. news website Axios reported the information Sunday, citing sources familiar with those discussions.Axios said North Korea is relatively low on U.S. President Donald Trump’s priority list for now, but that Trump’s national security team is making preparations as he has expressed interest in reconnecting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A senior U.S. official reportedly told the website that a lot has changed in the last four years and the U.S. is convening agencies to understand where the North Koreans are today, adding that the team is evaluating, diagnosing and talking about potential avenues, including engagement.A former senior U.S. official reportedly said members of the administration are doing some initial planning, knowing it might only take “one flowery letter” from Kim to catch Trump’s attention.Axios said the Swedish ambassador to North Korea, who represents U.S. interests in the country, visited Washington last week for consultations with U.S. officials and experts.