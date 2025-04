Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Sunday that last week’s trade talks with the United States clarified the agenda and laid the groundwork for future negotiations.The minister made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport upon returning from Washington, where he took part in the “two-plus-two” talks for the top finance and trade officials of South Korea and the U.S.Choi said the talks reduced uncertainty and paved the way for orderly discussions.The minister added that he fully informed the U.S. side about South Korea’s political calendar and the need for cooperation with the National Assembly regarding the tariff talks.When asked whether foreign exchange policy would be part of the agenda, Choi said the two sides can have more constructive discussions on the issue now that their financial authorities have a direct communication channel regarding currency policy.