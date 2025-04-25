SKT Users Launch Collective Action over Hacking Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

Customers of telecommunications provider SK Telecom(SKT) have launched a collective action over the recent hacking incident that compromised the carrier’s subscriber information.According to IT industry sources on Monday, SKT customers set up an official website to jointly respond to the hacking incident.In a message sent to the media, the website operators said the data leak could cause significant damage, considering that various financial and social media services are accessible through a mobile phone number verification process, yet SK Telecom’s response has been highly inadequate.They also posted a petition on the National Assembly’s website, calling for a thorough investigation to assess the extent of the damage and demanding responsible action from SKT.The petition also urged the government to implement effective measures to remedy the damage and prevent a recurrence.The Assembly is required to officially review petitions with 50-thousand or more signatures.