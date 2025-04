Photo : YONHAP News

Six people have been injured in a high school stabbing rampage.According to authorities, the attack happened at 8:36 a.m. Monday at the school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.The six victims include the principal, a teacher and a school employee, who were rushed to nearby hospitals with stab wounds.Two of the victims suffered minor injuries, and none are reportedly at risk of death.An 18-year-old special education student is suspected of using a sharp object to inflict the injuries.Police say the suspect jumped into a nearby reservoir after the attack but was rescued by fire authorities and taken to a hospital.Police and education authorities are questioning school officials and witnesses about the situation.