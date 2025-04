Photo : YONHAP News

The government has denounced North Korea after it officially confirmed it sent troops to fight for Russia against Ukraine.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said in a briefing on Monday that the North has admitted to a crime.Jeon said the troop deployment is a clear violation of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.Jeon also rebutted the North’s claim that it deployed the troops in accordance with international law under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that the North and Russia signed last year.The spokesperson described such claims as a deceptive attempt to cover up illegal activity.Meanwhile, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byung-sam said the North’s claim that its actions comply with international law demonstrates that the reclusive state continues to mock the international community.