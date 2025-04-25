Menu Content

KBS Poll: 42% Support Lee Jae-myung, while 11% Prefer Han Duck-soo

Written: 2025-04-28 14:36:16Updated: 2025-04-28 15:38:30

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey, released on Saturday, finds that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung maintains a strong lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election. 

In the nationwide survey of three-thousand adults conducted by Hankook Research from Tuesday to Thursday of last week, 42 percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate.

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who was included in the poll for the first time, came in second with eleven percent, followed by former People Power Party(PPP) Chair Han Dong-hoon with nine percent. 

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo received support from eight percent of respondents, while seven percent supported former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, three percent supported New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok and two percent supported PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo.

The survey also found that 70 percent of respondents believe it would be better for Han not to run in the June 3 elections. 

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.
